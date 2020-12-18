Teen boy hospitalized after being shot in Suffolk

The boy was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was then flown by Nightingale to another hospital.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police say a teenage boy is in the hospital after he was shot Thursday afternoon in Suffolk.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Battery Avenue at 5:21 p.m. They arrived to find a 15-year-old boy suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was then flown by Nightingale to another hospital.

There's no word on any suspects at this time, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.