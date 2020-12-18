Teen boy hospitalized after being shot in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police say a teenage boy is in the hospital after he was shot Thursday afternoon in Suffolk.
Officers were called to the 900 block of Battery Avenue at 5:21 p.m. They arrived to find a 15-year-old boy suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
The boy was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was then flown by Nightingale to another hospital.
There's no word on any suspects at this time, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
If you have any information that may help investigators, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave a tip online at P3Tips.com.