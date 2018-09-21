SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The 1700 block of Airport Road was closed due to a three car accident.

Suffolk police and fire and rescue crews responded to a call around 4:45 p.m. about an accident involving a Ford Mustang, a Ford F150 Pick-up truck, and a flatbed 18-wheeler hauling lumber.

And adult female received emergency medical assessment and treatment for serious, non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The road will be closed for the next several hours as the cars are moved and police investigate the accident.

Public Works crews will be placing detours.

