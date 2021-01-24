Three firefighters hurt when wall collapses at house fire in Suffolk, fourth person injured

The fire was on Bay Circle in the Holly Acres neighborhood in the northern part of the city.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Four people, including three firefighters, were hurt in a house fire early Sunday morning.

The fire started around 1 a.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Bay Circle in Holly Acres, which is in the northern part of Suffolk.

Smoke and flames were coming from the two-story house when crews got there. The people who live inside already were out of the home. A smoke detector went off and let them know about the fire.

A woman who was inside the home was hurt. Medics checked her out and treated her then took her to the hospital.

Three firefighters were injured when a wall collapsed. They also received treatment before medics took them to the hospital. They and the woman who was inside the home should be all right.