Three people displaced after house fire in Suffolk

Crews responded to the residential structure fire in the 1900 block of Nansemond Parkway. No one was injured.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to a house fire that left three people displaced late Friday night.

The first crew arrived at the scene at 11:15 p.m.

Firefighters could see heavy flames and smoke coming from a pick-up truck parking in the driveway in front of the home. The fire also extended into the house.

The residents had already evacuated the house when crews arrived.

A family of three was displaced and will be helped by friends. There were no injuries reported.

The fire was under control by 11:25 p.m.