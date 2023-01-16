3 people displaced by early morning fire in Suffolk

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded just after 6 a.m. to a report of a fire in a home on E. Pinner St. near Kingsboro St.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people have been displaced from their home due to a fire early Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson for Suffolk Fire & Rescue, they responded just after 6 a.m. to a report of a fire in a home on E. Pinner St. near Kingsboro St. This is in the Downtown area of the city.

When firefighters arrived at that location, they saw smoke coming from the rook of a two-story residential building. After they went inside, they determined there was fire located between the first and second floor and progressing to the attic in the walls.

The spokesperson said the fire damage was contained to the area between the first and second floor and wall area. He also said there was moderate smoke damage to the second floor of the home.

There were three adults living there, and they are unable to stay in the home. The spokesperson said they are being assisted by the American Red Cross. He also said there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.