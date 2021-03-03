Three people injured in multi-vehicle crash on Route 58 near landfill in Suffolk

Suffolk Police said three passenger vehicles and a dump truck crashed on US Route 58 Westbound at Bob Foeller Drive near a landfill site.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a crash that left three people injured Wednesday afternoon.

The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a call that came in on Wednesday, March 3, around 2 p.m. about a crash that involved three passenger vehicles and a dump truck on Route 58 Westbound of Portsmouth Boulevard. This was located at Bob Foeller Drive near a landfill.

Emergency crews provided immediate medical attention to a man who was seriously injured. He was then taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for further treatment.

There were two other passengers, a man and a woman who were also hurt in the crash. They were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be okay.

Officials were able to reopen the two lanes at 3:10 p.m. after removing several vehicles. Traffic was redirected onto the Landfill off-ramp as a way to keep it flowing.