Three people have to find a new place to stay after fire damages their Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people had to find a new place to stay after they were forced out of their Suffolk home by a fire Sunday morning.



According to a spokesperson for Suffolk Fire & Rescue, their units were dispatched at around 10:15 a.m. for a reported fire on Mount Lebanon Ave. near Sleepy Lake in the far Northwest corner of the city.



Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the 1600 Block of Mount Lebanon Ave. for a residential structure fire. Emergency Communications dispatched the incident at 10:16 a.m. When they got on the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the front of a single story house. When they entered the home, they found heavy fire throughout the building.



All the people in the home were already outside when firefighters arrived. There were no injuries to either the residents or firefighters.



The spokesperson said the two adults and one child displaced by the fire, which caused extensive damage to the home, are being assisted by the American Red Cross.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.