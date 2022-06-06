Family of 5 displaced after Suffolk house fire

Two adult residents were outside when crews arrived. Officials said both residents reported smoke inhalation and were treated by paramedics.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A family of five is displaced after a house fire in Suffolk Monday evening, according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to the 100 block of Tournament Court just after 4:45 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the front door of a single-family home. Two adult residents were outside when crews arrived.

Officials said both residents reported smoke inhalation and were treated by paramedics. They refused to go to the hospital.

Once inside, firefighters kept the fire contained to the kitchen; however, there is smoke damage to the first level of the home. The fire was under control within 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation; however, officials said it appears to be accidental.