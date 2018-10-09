SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Overnight, crews in Suffolk worked to clear an accident along Route 58.

It happened eastbound near the Route 58 Bypass just before 11:30 Sunday night.

According to officials, a tractor-trailer and another car were traveling side-by-side when one of them side-swiped the other. The tractor-trailer ended up on its side, spilling its load of feed and farm materials.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

