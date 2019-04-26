SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating what may have caused a tractor-trailer to overturn in Suffolk on Thursday afternoon.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 4:12 p.m. on Holland Road (Route 58) near the intersection with Lummis Road.

The tractor-trailer overturned in the median. It had been hauling a load of wood pellets, which spilled across the roadway.

The driver was treated for minor injuries.

One eastbound and one westbound lane of Holland Road had to be closed to allow Public Works crews to clean up the debris, and to right the tractor-trailer.