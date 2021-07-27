Tractor-trailer overturns near Route 58 at Pruden Boulevard in Suffolk

There were no injuries. One travel lane is shut down.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A tractor-trailer overturned in Suffolk early Tuesday morning.

The accident happened sometime after 3 a.m. on eastbound Route 58 at Pruden Boulevard.

The tractor-trailer left the roadway and turned on its side. A tow truck attempted to pull the trailer up, but it broke in half.

The tractor-trailer was hauling frozen chicken and now cleanup of the debris is expected for several hours.

One lane of travel is shut down, but traffic is flowing in the second lane.

There were no injuries.