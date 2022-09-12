Traffic Alert: School bus routes in Suffolk impacted due to downed power line

Buses coming and going from Forest Glen Middle School may be impacted.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy is on the scene of a downed power line that is impacting school bus routes in Suffolk, according to a spokesperson.

Buses coming and going from Forest Glen Middle School, which is on Forest Glen Drive, may experience a change in route or delay due to the downed line.

According to Dominion, a tree was the cause.

13News Now has reached out to a representative from Suffolk Public Schools about how this could impact transportation today, and the following response was given:

"The majority of Forest Glen Middle students have arrived at Lakeland High School. The last bus is in route and held up in traffic on route 58."