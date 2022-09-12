Traffic Alert: School bus routes in Suffolk impacted due to downed power line

SUFFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy is on the scene of a downed power line that is impacting school bus routes in Suffolk, according to a spokesperson.
Buses coming and going from Forest Glen Middle School, which is on Forest Glen Drive, may experience a change in route or delay due to the downed line.
According to Dominion, a tree was the cause.
13News Now has reached out to a representative from Suffolk Public Schools about how this could impact transportation today, and the following response was given:
"The majority of Forest Glen Middle students have arrived at Lakeland High School. The last bus is in route and held up in traffic on route 58."
This story will be updated as we receive new information.