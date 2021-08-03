Traffic Alert: SW Suffolk Bypass to 58 West entrance, exit closes after tractor-trailer tips over

The entrance and exit to the Southwest Suffolk Bypass toward Route 58-West is completely closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The entrance and exit to the Southwest Suffolk Bypass to 58 West has completely closed after a tractor-trailer, SUV and a passenger vehicle crashed Monday afternoon.

Units from Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue were called Monday around 11:50 a.m. to help with a crash involving a fully-loaded tractor-trailer.

The trailer was overturned on its roof.

Officers said the tractor-trailer was loaded with huge rolls of rubberized, non-hazardous materials. When the crash occurred, those rolls hit and damaged the SUV and passenger vehicle that were involved.

Crews gave immediate medical attention to the people involved in the crash. There were two adults and a child that were injured, but they were all expected to be okay.

The driver of the truck is currently being checked for any possible injuries.

Route 58 East and West are both open with no barrier.

Officials said the part of the roadway where the crash occurred will stay closed for several hours, until all of the debris has been removed. The truck has been turned right-side-up and the two other vehicles were removed.