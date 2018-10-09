One person is being treated for injuries after the truck he was driving somehow caught fire and crashed near the Suffolk/Chesapeake city line.

Suffolk Police say the accident happened around 5:46 a.m. Monday on Route 58 westbound. Investigators say the Nissan Frontier pick-up truck caught fire and the driver crashed into the woodline as a result.

The driver was able to escape his vehicle with non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. No one else was inside the truck at the time.

The truck became fully engulfed in flames, which were put out by Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews.

The fire and accident remain under investigation.

