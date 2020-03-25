x
Two adults, two kids displaced after house fire in Suffolk

Two adults and two children were displaced and will be assisted by family members.
Credit: City of Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue said a structure fire displaced a family of four on Wednesday.

Crews responded sometime after 12 p.m. to a residential structure fire in the 900 block of Virginia Avenue. That's in the Lakeside neighborhood.

Battalion Chief Chuck Knight said crews found light smoke showing from the two-story home. 

The occupants had evacuated before fire crews arrived. 

The fire was contained to the kitchen. The rest of the home sustained smoke damage.

There were no injuries. Two adults and two children were displaced and will be assisted by family members. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

