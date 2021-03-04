Two adults, two kids displaced following house fire in Driver Village Green area of Suffolk

Suffolk Fire & Rescue found smoke and flames coming from the first floor of the garage. Firefighters said flames were also in the utility room of the home.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A household of four was forced to evacuate Saturday afternoon when their home caught on fire.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said a call came in on Saturday, April 3 around 1:13 p.m. about a fire that broke out at a home located in the 1100 block of Erin Drive. This was in the Driver Village Green area.

According to Captain Jeff Matthews, the first units got on the scene just minutes after the call came in. That crew found smoke and fire coming from the first floor of the garage (attached to the home).

Crews said the flames had also spread into the utility room of the house.

Firefighters had the fire out by 1:45 p.m. They said no one got hurt in the incident.

There were two adults and two children who were inside the home when the fire broke out. They live there but have since been displaced due to the fire.

Multiple crews were on the scene assisting including Engine 10, Medic 10, Ladder 5, Battalion 2, Engine 5, EMS 2, Engine 25, Ladder 3, Safety 1, and Rescue 1. Suffolk Police helped to the direct traffic in the area.