SUFFOLK, Va. — Two men are in the hospital after their car hit a power pole in Suffolk Monday night.

Police said the accident happened in the 1800 block of Nansemond Parkway around 11:30 p.m. Dominion Energy crews spent hours removing power lines from the street.

Medics airlifted one man to the hospital, while the other was taken by ambulance.

Suffolk Public Works crews placed signage and detours at Nansemond Parkway and Progress Road as well as in the 1900 block of Nansemond Parkway while Dominion crews clear the roadway.