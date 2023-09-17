Two killed in early morning head-on crash in Suffolk

According to a spokesperson for Suffolk Police, it happened on eastbound Route 58/Portsmouth Blvd. between the truck weigh station and the Chesapeake city line.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people were killed early Sunday morning in an apparent head-on collision in Suffolk.

The report of this crash came in at around 2:15 a.m. According to a spokesperson for Suffolk Police, it happened on Route 58 eastbound between the truck weigh station and the Chesapeake city line.

The spokesperson said that they believe one of the vehicles involved in the crash was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes, causing the collision.

Route 58 eastbound was closed for several hours while police investigated.