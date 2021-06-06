Police say two men injured after being shot on Central Avenue in Suffolk

Suffolk Police said two men are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot in the 300 block of Central Avenue Sunday morning.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Authorities are looking for answers after two men were left hurt after being shot near the East Washington Street area early Sunday morning.

Suffolk Police said they got a call on Sunday, June 6 around 3:06 a.m. about a shooting that happened in the 300 block of Central Avenue.

When officers got to the scene they found the two men who were suffering from gunshot injuries. Suffolk Fire & Rescue gave them immediate medical attention and took them to the hospital.

Their injuries were not life-threatening and they are expected to be okay, according to police.

Detectives said the incident is still under investigation at this time. They have not released any further information.