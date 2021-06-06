Police say two men injured after being shot on Central Avenue in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Authorities are looking for answers after two men were left hurt after being shot near the East Washington Street area early Sunday morning.
Suffolk Police said they got a call on Sunday, June 6 around 3:06 a.m. about a shooting that happened in the 300 block of Central Avenue.
When officers got to the scene they found the two men who were suffering from gunshot injuries. Suffolk Fire & Rescue gave them immediate medical attention and took them to the hospital.
Their injuries were not life-threatening and they are expected to be okay, according to police.
Detectives said the incident is still under investigation at this time. They have not released any further information.
If anyone has information that could help with the investigation, please call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or click here to submit an anonymous tip online.