Two men seriously hurt in single-vehicle wreck in Suffolk

Two men were pulled from a wrecked vehicle near Portsmouth Boulevard and Route 58.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two men were pulled from a wreck that occurred Wednesday morning in Suffolk.

Suffolk Police And Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded sometime after 10:30 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on eastbound Portsmouth Boulevard and Route 58.

Two men were pulled from the wrecked vehicle. Officials said the two men's injuries are serious.

A part of the roadway was closed immediately following the accident.

One lane eastbound on Portsmouth Boulevard is now open. The Downtown Exit Westbound is currently blocked.