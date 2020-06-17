x
Two men seriously hurt in single-vehicle wreck in Suffolk

Two men were pulled from a wrecked vehicle near Portsmouth Boulevard and Route 58.
Credit: City of Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two men were pulled from a wreck that occurred Wednesday morning in Suffolk.

Suffolk Police And Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded sometime after 10:30 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on eastbound Portsmouth Boulevard and Route 58.

Two men were pulled from the wrecked vehicle. Officials said the two men's injuries are serious.

A part of the roadway was closed immediately following the accident.

One lane eastbound on Portsmouth Boulevard is now open. The Downtown Exit Westbound is currently blocked.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.