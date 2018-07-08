Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened early Tuesday morning in Suffolk.

The first happened just before 1 a.m. at the McDonald's in the 1500 block of Holland Road. Investigators say two people with handguns got away with cash.

Minutes later, four people robbed the 7-Eleven in the 800 block of Carolina Road.

No one was hurt in either robbery and because of the distance between locations and the time frame, police do not believe they are connected.

If you know anything that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC