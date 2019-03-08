SUFFOLK, Va. — Police were in Downtown Suffolk Friday night after two people died and three people were hurt in shootings at multiple locations. Among the people hurt was a child.

Emergency dispatchers received a call around 9:20 p.m. about a shooting around 2nd Avenue.

Two men died. Officers said a man, woman, and girl were injured. Suffolk Fire & Rescue members assessed and treated those who were hurt before taking them to the hospital. Police expected all three to survive.

Officers shutdown a number of roads in the area in order to investigate what happened. The closures included Bute Street, North Broad Street, 1st Avenue, and 2nd Avenue. They expected the closures to be in place for several hours.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.