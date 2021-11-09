2 people displaced, house seriously damaged following fire in Suffolk

Suffolk firefighters said they found heavy fire in a bedroom at a house located on Buckhorn Drive. The home sustained serious damage.

Two Suffolk residents were forced to evacuate from their house Monday night after it caught on fire, leaving it seriously damaged.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said it was called Nov. 8, around 8:42 p.m., to a house fire in the 200 block of Buckhorn Drive.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from a one-story home.

They went inside and discovered flames coming from a bedroom towards the back of the house.

Firefighters were able to have the fire under control just after 9 p.m. They said the home sustained damage from the heavy fire, smoke and heat.

According to fire officials, no one was injured from the incident.

The two residents who lived in the house were able to get help from family members with living arrangements.