Two people forced from their home by fire in Suffolk Sunday afternoon

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people have been forced out of their home after a fire damaged their residence Sunday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue, their units responded shortly before 2 p.m. to a report of a fire on Beechwood Drive, west of the downtown area off Holland Road.

When they arrived on the scene, they saw heavy fire showing from several windows and smoke coming from the eaves of the home - a single story brick residence.

Fire crews began "an aggressive interior attack" while searching for anyone who might still be inside the building.

The spokesperson said one person had already gotten out of the home before they arrived on scene after having been alerted by a smoke detector.

The home was reportedly heavily damaged by the fire, but there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. The two residents who were displaced by the fire are being assisted by the American Red Cross.