Two people hurt in two-vehicle accident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a two-vehicle accident that left two people hurt Tuesday morning.

The accident happened in the 2200 block of Bridge Road at the Godwin Bridge. Emergency Communications was notified of the incident at 6:42 a.m.

One driver was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The other driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.