SUFFOLK, Va. — A crash between a car and tractor-trailer in Suffolk on Friday landed two people in the hospital with critical injuries.

Crews worked to clear the crash that happened at Route 58 westbound and the southwest Suffolk bypass.

First responders were sent to that location around 2:20 p.m. and arrived to find two people of the passenger vehicle who had been injured.

Both suffered critical injuries and were airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn't hurt.

No other details have been released at this time, including what caused the crash.

Below are viewer pictures of the aftermath of the crash:

13News Now viewer

13News Now viewer