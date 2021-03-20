Two people injured after pick-up truck crashes on Route 58

Officials have reopened a lane that was initially closed due to the crash and plans to reopen a second lane soon.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people got hurt when a vehicle ran off the road and landed partially in a ditch Saturday afternoon.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue units were called on Saturday, March 20 around 12:53 p.m. about a pick-up truck that went off the roadway on Route 58.

This was in the area of the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard located Westbound at the VDOT Weigh Station.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene of the crash, they found a woman suffering life-threatening injuries. She was airlifted to the hospital by Nightingale.

Police also found a man who was injured. He is expected to be okay.

Officials reopened one lane after the road was originally closed and traffic was being redirected eastbound in that area. Another lane is expected to reopen soon.