Two people injured after trailer home fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue was on the scene of a trailer home fire Wednesday morning in the Magnolia Lane Mobile Home Park.

According to a tweet, the trailer home is on the 1100 Block of Nansemond Parkway.

Emergency personnel received the call at 11:29 a.m., a release stated. The fire was under control by 11:44 a.m.

In the 11:45 a.m. post, a spokesperson for the fire department said two occupants were minorly injured and receiving care at the scene. They later refused medical transport.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is not yet known. It is also not yet known if the residents are displaced.

Working trailer home fire. 1100 Blk of Nansemond Pky. 2 occupants injured. Receiving care from Medic 3. pic.twitter.com/i1Zdf0P1Po — Suffolk Fire & Rescue (@suffolkvafire) February 16, 2022