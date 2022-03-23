Person seriously hurt in two-vehicle crash in Suffolk

Police and members of Suffolk Fire & Rescue were at the site of the wreck at East Constance Road and Proctor Street.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A spokesman for the City of Suffolk said that medics took a person to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving two vehicles Wednesday morning.

Tim Kelley said emergency dispatchers received a call about the wreck shortly before 11:35 a.m. It happened at the intersection of East Constance Road and Proctor Street.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said one of the vehicles caught fire but had extinguished prior to their arrival. However, one person was trapped in one of the cars.

Crews were able to extricate the person, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were there investigating what caused the crash.