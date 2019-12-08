SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police arrested two women for a reported armed robbery at a McDonald's early Friday morning.

Latrivia Yvette Holmes, 38, from Portsmouth is a manager at the McDonald's in the 6200 block of College Drive on Suffolk were the robbery was reported.

Holmes was arrested Friday and charged with Robbery of a Business, two counts of Embezzlement, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, False Statement During an Investigation and False Police Report.

Latesha Monique Holmes, 40, from Chesapeake was also arrested Friday in connection with the robbery. She was charged with two counts of Robbery of a Business and two counts of Grand Larceny.

On Friday at 4:33 a.m., it was reported to police that a blank man standing about 6'2" and wearing all black clothing with a knife forced his way into the McDonald's and demanded money.

Police said the two women do know each other and conspired to rob the store.

The women are being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.