SUFFOLK, Va. — Two women are recovering after being hit by gunfire early Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded around 1:51 a.m. of shots fired in the area of Wellons and Battery Avenue. The shooting occurred in the 600 block of Battery Avenue.

Two women suffered gunshot wounds in the incident. One woman was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The other victim drove herself to the hospital, police said. Her injuries are also not considered life-threatening.

A home was also hit by gunfire and sustained minor damage.

No one else in the home was injured.

Suffolk police are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website or call the Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

