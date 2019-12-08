SUFFOLK, Va. — An Uber driver said her passenger sexually assaulted her on August 7. Now, he faces a charge of Sexual Battery.

Suffolk police arrested Jeffery Allen Paxton, 54, on August 9.

The Uber driver contacted officers around 12:42 a.m. on August 7. She told them that she was driving her car when her passenger assaulted her near Kings Highway and Bridge Point Trail. That's in the Chuckatuck section of the city.

The police investigation led officers to Paxton.

