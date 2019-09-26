SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews are investigating an unexploded device on Thursday.

Crews responded to the 6700 block of College Drive after a construction crew located an unexploded device in the area of the former Nansemond Ordnance Depot.

Emergency Communications was contacted around 10:30 a.m. about the hazardous materials.

State Police, Army Corps of Engineers, as well as Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal crews are currently on scene and en route.

Roadways are currently closed in the area of the Sunfall at The Riverfront neighborhood including River Park Drive and Beacon Run as well as Beech Run and Quarter Stone Walk.

No evacuations have been ordered, however, residents in the neighborhood are being instructed to shelter in place.