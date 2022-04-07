Unexploded ordnance recovered in Suffolk

Authorities said the device appeared to be an inert munition round. No one was hurt in its discovery and removal.

SUFFOLK, Va. — For the second time in recent weeks, work crews have uncovered what turned out to be old, unexploded ordnance in the City of Suffolk.

Police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the 3500 block of Godwin Boulevard Thursday after a contractor reported finding the device around 2 p.m. about a half-mile off of the roadway.

Members of the Virginia State Police Bomb Squad were also called to the scene, and they were able to collect and remove it. Authorities said it appeared to be an inert munition round. It's not immediately known where it originally came from.

No one was hurt during the incident.