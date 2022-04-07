Unexploded ordnance recovered in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — For the second time in recent weeks, work crews have uncovered what turned out to be old, unexploded ordnance in the City of Suffolk.
Police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the 3500 block of Godwin Boulevard Thursday after a contractor reported finding the device around 2 p.m. about a half-mile off of the roadway.
Members of the Virginia State Police Bomb Squad were also called to the scene, and they were able to collect and remove it. Authorities said it appeared to be an inert munition round. It's not immediately known where it originally came from.
No one was hurt during the incident.
Last month, construction crews in a different section of Suffolk found an unexploded grenade, which was also determined to be inert. That particular munition is believed to have come from the old Nansemond Ordnance Depot, which ceased operation in 1960.