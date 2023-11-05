United Way unveils area first Born Learning Trail in Suffolk

The trail has a series of interactive signs that offer different learning activities for young children and families.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Brittany Smith and her family frequent Lake Meade Park in Suffolk.

“My kids love that there are several playgrounds at the park and we can walk the trail,” Smith said.

Smith is always finding ways to incorporate learning when out with her children. Now, her neighborhood park will expose them and others to new interactive and educational activities.

On Thursday, United Way South Hampton Roads unveiled the Born Learning Trail at the perimeter of the Lake Meade playground.

“One of our goals is to focus on third-grade reading and family engagement. So we know that the foundation really starts early on,” said Sierrah Chavis, the director of education with United Way South Hampton Roads

Along the trail, you’ll find several signs with activities to get your child talking and moving.

“There are things like hopscotch," Chavis said. "There are things that talk about family, family history on these signs and you wonder why is that being done in a park? Well because play and children are more engaged when they’re in their element.”

“This is a great amenity and it comes at no cost thanks to the United Way and their volunteers,” added Mark Furlo, the director of Suffolk Parks and Recreation.

Chavis said they chose this area because of the number of families that come to the park. Smith said she and her family will be back to give these activities a try.