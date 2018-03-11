SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Suffolk Police is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man Friday, an official said.

Later Saturday afternoon, Police announced they'd arrested a suspect after initially distributing a photo of a man caught on video surveillance in connection with the shooting.

Suffolk Police

Around 10:04 p.m., police were called to Chorey Park Apartments in the 800 block of West Constance Road.

Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The man was airlifted to a hospital by Nightingale helicopter. His injuries are considered serious, police said.

The suspect fled on foot from the scene and was described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall, medium complexion, and wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Police later released that they'd arrested 18-year-old Tony Powell, Jr. of Suffolk. He's been charged with Armed Robbery, Malicious Wounding, Shoot Cut or Wound, four counts of Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com. You can are also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.

