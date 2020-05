The driver of the vehicle is at the hospital. Three passengers were not injured.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A vehicle crashed into a building in Suffolk on Sunday morning.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene in the 3500 block of Bridge Road. That's near Walden Road.

Emergency Dispatch was notified around 11:40 a.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Three other passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

Officials said Suffolk Planning & Community Development staff will inspect the building on Monday.