Vehicle crashes into gas meter base outside shopping center in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded overnight to the Oak Ridge Shopping Center after a vehicle hit a gas meter base.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of Holland Road sometime around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Suffolk police responded to an alarm call at the Tobacco and Vape shop at the end of the shopping center. That's when they found a vehicle had crashed into the rear of the building.

The vehicle left the scene of the incident, officials said.

Minutes later Suffolk Fire & Rescue was called to a report of heavy odor of gas coming from the area.

When crews arrived they found that the vehicle had hit a gas meter base, Battalion Chief Demetri Wilson said.

Virginia Natural Gas crews immediately responded and began repairing the gas leak. Dominion Energy Crews also assisted by shutting down power in the shopping center where the incident happened.

Officials said all of the businesses in the shopping center will need to be ventilated before power can be restored later this morning.

The incident remains under investigation.