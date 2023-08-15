Sleeping driver ran off road into water by the MMMBT in Suffolk causing vehicle to overturn, VSP says

A trooper saw the vehicle in the water at 6 am Tuesday. VSP determined that a sleeping motorist ran off into the water at the beginning of the bridge.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A vehicle turned on its roof in the water near the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel this morning.

The Virginia State Police says that around 6:00 a.m. a trooper on patrol saw a vehicle on its roof overturned in the water before the entrance of the bridge.

The initial investigation by VSP determined that a sleeping motorist ran off into the water at the beginning of the bridge. The driver was recovered, alive.

Fire/Rescue and the Coast Guard were called in to assist.

Both lanes of traffic on I-664 Northbound will be blocked while the incident is ongoing. There is a detour in place at College Drive and there are currently attempts by police to reroute traffic and open the shoulder.