Sleeping driver ran off road into water by the MMMBT in Suffolk causing vehicle to overturn, VSP says

SUFFOLK, Va. — A vehicle turned on its roof in the water near the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel this morning.
The Virginia State Police says that around 6:00 a.m. a trooper on patrol saw a vehicle on its roof overturned in the water before the entrance of the bridge.
The initial investigation by VSP determined that a sleeping motorist ran off into the water at the beginning of the bridge. The driver was recovered, alive.
Fire/Rescue and the Coast Guard were called in to assist.
Both lanes of traffic on I-664 Northbound will be blocked while the incident is ongoing. There is a detour in place at College Drive and there are currently attempts by police to reroute traffic and open the shoulder.
This is an ongoing scene and 13News Now will update this story as information becomes available.