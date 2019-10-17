SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police said a Virginia Beach man is facing 53 sex crime-related charges involving a young girl.

Alexander Shawn Crichlow, 36, is charged with: forcible sodomy of a victim under age 13, 23 counts of indecent liberties, 22 counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 years of age, and 7 counts of cruelty and injuries to children.

Police said the investigation of Crichlow began in April following a complaint to Child Protective Services.

The alleged incident involving Crichlow and the young girl happened at a residence in the 900 block of Delaware Avenue.

Crichlow is currently being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail. The investigation remains ongoing at this time and no further information is available for release, police said.

