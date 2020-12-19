Volunteers lay more than 10,000 wreaths on graves at Suffolk veterans cemetery for National Wreaths Across America Day

The Horton Wreath Society is responsible for the event which looked different this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SUFFOLK, Va. — It's Wreaths Across America Day and at veterans cemeteries across the country, volunteers are laying wreaths on the graves of those who served.

The Horton Wreath Society is responsible for laying wreaths at the Albert G Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.

President of the Horton Wreath Society, Michael Yarbrough said this year's wreath-laying ceremony is different compared to years past because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"10,850 wreaths we ordered and we're going to put them on every grave site, here," Yarbrough said. "We had the pandemic come up and it really made things different."

He said the pandemic nearly forced them to cancel the event, but he still wanted to honor veterans and help families honor their loved ones, so he scaled down the number of people who usually help.

"Normally we have around two or three thousand people show up," he said. "This year, probably no more than 200."

Two hundred people responsible for more than 10,000 wreaths isn't an easy task, but volunteers worked in shifts, social distancing, and wearing face masks, to make sure every grave got a wreath.

Yarbrough said it's about honoring the sacrifices of the men and women who served our country.

"I have three family members buried out here so it's near and dear to my heart," Yarbrough said. "The goal was to get every veteran a wreath on their gravesite. I think we've done a good job."

Yarbrough said his group is in need of donations to purchase wreaths for next year.