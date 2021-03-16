Walmart Supercenter in Suffolk reopens after car hits major gas line

The car struck and ruptured a gas line at the Walmart Supercenter on College Drive. Crews had the leak under control by 11:26 a.m.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Suffolk emergency teams capped a gas leak on College Drive and reopened the nearby Walmart that was evacuated Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said they were able to secure the gas meter main by 11:26 a.m. This happened after a car hit a major gas line at a Walmart Supercenter and ruptured it.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue as well as police, were sent to the 6200 block of College Drive where the Walmart is located just before 10:45 a.m. when the incident occurred.

Columbia Natural Gas crews are also at the scene. The store and the parking lot were evacuated.

Authorities said there were no injuries reported from the incident.