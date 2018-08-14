SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A 77-year old man was not going to let teenagers take his car without putting up a serious fight.

Surveillance video showed the man quickly spring into action to save his car. It happened while he was innocently pumping gas at Raceway off Portsmouth Boulevard.

“It’s usually calm over here. Never seen anything. No issues ever,” said Ronald Jackson, a regular customer at the gas station.

The video starts with a white car approaching a gas pump last Saturday around 6:30 in the evening. That’s when two people, who police believe were teenagers, get out and approach the victim.

A gas pump blocks the alleged assault, but you see the man’s car brake lights flutter when he gets pushed back. That’s when the man is seen jumping back into the situation to save his car.

Moments later, the teenagers are spotted fleeing the scene in the car they arrived in.

“Now, he ought to be embarrassed. He 14 years old and he can’t do anything to a 77-year-old man. That means he should have been at home,” said Lucy Rountree, a gas station customer.

Suffolk police have identified a 14-year-old they believe was involved, and are currently searching for him.

The teenager faces carjacking charges and Grand Theft Auto for a non-related incident, police said. The teen could also face more charges.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC