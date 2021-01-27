Woman displaced after accidental kitchen fire in Suffolk duplex

One woman was displaced by the blaze, but officials said her family offered help.

SUFFOLK, Va. — One woman was displaced from her Suffolk home after an early-morning kitchen fire Wednesday.

The fire was reported in the 6000 block of Green Ash Court.

The city of Suffolk said the first call about the fire came in around 12:20 a.m. A police unit nearby got the duplex occupants safely out of the building, and fire teams were on the scene by 12:29 a.m.

They found smoke coming from the roof, and were able to confine the fire to the kitchen. Investigators ruled the fire an accident.

