Woman hurt after alerting residents of shed fire near home in Suffolk

An adult female neighbor suffered minor injuries when she attempted to help the residents after alerting them about the fire.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews put out a shed fire at home early Friday morning.

The call came in around 6:45 a.m. of a fire at a detached shed at a residence in the 100 block of Birch Lane.

Crews arrived on scene and found flames and heavy smoke coming from the shed. The fire was extinguished quickly. The fire was under control by 7:15 a.m.

A nearby home had heat damage to its siding.

An adult female neighbor suffered minor injuries when she attempted to help the residents after alerting them about the fire.

She was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital.

Responding units included Engines 1, 6, and 9; Ladder 6, Rescue 1, Battalion 1, Tanker 9, Medic 9, Safety 1, and Car 1.