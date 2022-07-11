1 hospitalized after water rescue near Lesner Bridge: VBPD

With the help of the U.S. Coast Guard, the individual was removed from the water and taken to a nearby hospital. The condition of the individual is unknown.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers responded to Shore Drive for a report of a drowning Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Virginia Beach Police Dept. confirmed that officers responded to the 3400 block of Shore Drive just before 3:15 p.m. for a report of a drowning. That's near Lesner Bridge.

The spokesperson said that a preliminary investigation revealed the individual suffered a medical emergency while in the water.

With the help of the U.S. Coast Guard, the individual was removed from the water and taken to a nearby hospital.

Details are limited at this time; the condition of the individual is unknown.