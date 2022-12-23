1 person dead after commercial vehicle fire in Virginia Beach, official says

It involved a 5th wheel camper, which was on the corner of Dorset Avenue and Cleveland Street.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Firefighters in Virginia Beach were on the scene of a deadly fire involving a commercial vehicle Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson, the Virginia Beach Fire Department first got a call about the fire shortly after 7 a.m.

It involved a 5th wheel camper, which was on the corner of Dorset Avenue and Cleveland Street.

When firefighters arrived, the camper was fully covered in flames.

There were two people in the vehicle when the fire began.

One person was able to escape, but another person died at the scene.

No names have been released at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.