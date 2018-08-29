VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — As kids are heading back to school, 11-year-old Breanna Brown wants to make sure every child has something to do when class is over. Brown started a business called "Chubbi Bunny & Co” to support kids whose parents can't afford after-school activities.

She’s teaming up with local businesses like Seafood Kitchen, Mee Day, Belissima Love and Tastebuds in the area to help pay for other kids to participate in after-school activities. Every Monday and Thursday, you can find her at Tastebuds Popcorn shop giving her best sales pitch. The company is donating 40 percent of its sales those days to Brown’s cause.

Brown’s mother, Jazmine Smith, said so far she’s raised nearly $600. Smith said her daughter is always thinking about others that are less fortunate.

“She literally has paid for her friends to have clothes and shoes when she finds out that their parents can't afford it,” said Smith.

Brown participates in Girl Scouts, cheer and gymnastics to name a few. She said she just wants other kids to have the opportunities she’s been afforded.

“I like activities. I would probably say gymnastics is my favorite. Because it makes me stronger, more flexible and confident,” said Brown.

For more information about Brown’s cause you can visit “Chubbi Bunny & Co” on Facebook.

© 2018 WVEC