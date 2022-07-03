UPDATE: 12-year-old boy missing in Chesapeake Bay in Virginia Beach has been found deceased

Authorities confirmed that they located Zamari Wilson, but have not provided any other information about the circumstances.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 12-year-old boy who was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning has been found deceased after an extensive search effort according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to information provided by police, the child's name is Zamari Wilson, and he and his family were staying at the Delta Marriott in the 2800 block of Shore Drive near the north end of Great Neck Rd.

(Editor's note: Out of respect for Zamari's family, we've removed the photo provided by police to help in the search from our coverage of this story.)



They said he was last seen in the water about 20 to 30 yards offshore at around 10 a.m.

A police spokesperson said they were assisted by the Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD), Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services (VBEMS) and the Coast Guard "to conduct a comprehensive search of the land and water, in the area he was last seen."

They said At about 1:28pm, the child was located in the water a t about 1:30pm and transported to an ambulance, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Coast Guard said they launched two 29-foot response boats from Coast Guard Station Little Creek, as well as a MH 60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City.