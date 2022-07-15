13News Now Vault: Celebrating 60 years of the East Coast Surfing Championships

More than 100,000 people will flood the Oceanfront from August 21 until the 28 to see the competition.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the origins of the East Coast Surfing Championships in Virginia Beach, you have to go back to the early 1960s.

That was when the Steel Pier was still standing at Rudee Inlet, before what the four-day event is today.

The first ever ECSC was in 1962 in Long Island, New York, when a group of teens held a beach and surf party.

A year later, the surfing contest was brought to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and it has stayed there ever since.

Today, ECSC is the longest-running surfing contest in the world, celebrating its 60th year in 2022.

More than 100,000 people will flood the Oceanfront from August 21 until the 28 to see the competition, but they’ll also enjoy live music, motocross, and volleyball tournaments.

This year, the event has received a big financial investment from the City of Virginia Beach.

Council members approved a $750,000 sponsorship for ECSC. The competition is considered the biggest special event tax revenue generator for the city.